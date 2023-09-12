Three D Lounge: 2023-09-12
Written by Playlist Robot on September 12, 2023
- Tony Mottola – our Love Is here to stay
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Keith Marks – Axel F
- Mose Allison – hoe does it feel to be good looking
- LA 4 Laurindo Almeida – Love Medley
- Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
- Tony Mottola – This Masquerade
- Nat Adderley – Jive Samba
- Blossom Dearie – Manhattan
- Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
- Cy Coleman – Pussycat
- Kenny Salmon – On My Island
- Laurindo Almeida – Hazardous
- Duke Robillard – Twist Top