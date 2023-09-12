Three D Lounge: 2023-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2023

  1. Tony Mottola – our Love Is here to stay
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Keith Marks – Axel F
  4. Mose Allison – hoe does it feel to be good looking
  5. LA 4 Laurindo Almeida – Love Medley
  6. Brother Jack McDuff – Briar Patch
  7. Tony Mottola – This Masquerade
  8. Nat Adderley – Jive Samba
  9. Blossom Dearie – Manhattan
  10. Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
  11. Cy Coleman – Pussycat
  12. Kenny Salmon – On My Island
  13. Laurindo Almeida – Hazardous
  15. Duke Robillard – Twist Top
