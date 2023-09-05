Three D Lounge: 2023-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2023

  1. Lionel Hampton – Ring Dem Bells
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Jack Costanzo – Bajo Numero Uno
  4. Fats Waller – Yacht Club Swing
  5. Erroll Garner – Red Top
  6. George Benson – The Changing World
  7. Yoron Israel – All In Love Is Fair
  8. Courtney Robb – Shaking You
  9. Andy and Marta – Dont Walk Away
  10. Herb Alpert – Mexican Corn
  11. Charles Mingus – Pussycat Dues
  12. Fats Waller – Buckjumpin’
  13. Nat King Cole – when i grow too old too dream
  14. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Billy Kyle – Finishing Up A Date
