Three D Lounge: 2023-08-29

  1. Les Paul – Whispering
  2. David Rose – the Stripperq
  3. Art Van Damme – My Little Boat
  4. Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – It’s Getting Dark
  5. Buddy Merrill – Temptation
  6. Barbara Eden – I’m A Fool To Care
  7. Stan Getz – Trains and Boats and Planes
  8. The Ventures – Love Potion no 9
  9. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
  10. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  11. George Benson – My Latin Brother
  12. Chet Atkins – Django’s Castle
  13. Chet Atkins – Truck Driver’s Blues
  14. Buddy Rich – Buddy’s Rock
  15. Esquivel – Lullaby Of Birdland
  16. Kenny Salmon – Goodbye My Love
  17. David Rose – the Stripper
  18. Les Paul – The System
