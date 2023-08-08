Three D Lounge: 2023-08-08
Written by Playlist Robot on August 8, 2023
- Art van Damme – Little Boat
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Henri Mancini – Something For Sellers
- John Scofield – Walkin’
- Stanley turrentine – Walkin’
- Patsy Cline – Crazy
- Dorothy Ashby – Action Line
- Mose Allison – New Ground
- Sinead Oconnor – My Mans Gone Now
- Poe – A Rose Is A Rose
- Charles Mingus – Slop
- Tony Mottola – Yesterday
- Esquivel – Miniskirt
- Ellington – A Beautiful Friendship
- david Rose – the Stripper
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator