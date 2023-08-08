Three D Lounge: 2023-08-08

Written by on August 8, 2023

  1. Art van Damme – Little Boat
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Henri Mancini – Something For Sellers
  4. John Scofield – Walkin’
  5. Stanley turrentine – Walkin’
  6. Patsy Cline – Crazy
  7. Dorothy Ashby – Action Line
  8. Mose Allison – New Ground
  9. Sinead Oconnor – My Mans Gone Now
  10. Poe – A Rose Is A Rose
  11. Charles Mingus – Slop
  12. Tony Mottola – Yesterday
  13. Esquivel – Miniskirt
  14. Ellington – A Beautiful Friendship
  15. david Rose – the Stripper
  16. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-08-08

Previous post

Morning Ts: 2023-08-08

Current track

Title

Artist