Three D Lounge: 2023-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2023

  1. Duke Ellington – Very Special
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Herbie Hancock – Thieves In The Temple
  4. Dudley Moore / Cleo Laine – Strictly For The Birds
  5. Gerry Mulligan – Capricious
  6. The Beatles – Sun King
  7. The Beatles – Mean Mr Mustard
  8. The Beatles – Polythene Pam
  9. The Beatles – she came in through the bathroom window
  10. Keith Marks – Axel F
  11. Catherine Lambert – Peace Good Ticklebrain
  12. Marmalade Circus – Peace Good Ticklebrain
  13. Erroll Garner – Girl Of My Dreams
  14. Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls -4
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Duke Ellington – Warm Valley
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Morning Ts: 2023-07-18

Current track

Title

Artist