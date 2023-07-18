Three D Lounge: 2023-07-18

- Duke Ellington – Very Special
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Herbie Hancock – Thieves In The Temple
- Dudley Moore / Cleo Laine – Strictly For The Birds
- Gerry Mulligan – Capricious
- The Beatles – Sun King
- The Beatles – Mean Mr Mustard
- The Beatles – Polythene Pam
- The Beatles – she came in through the bathroom window
- Keith Marks – Axel F
- Catherine Lambert – Peace Good Ticklebrain
- Marmalade Circus – Peace Good Ticklebrain
- Erroll Garner – Girl Of My Dreams
- Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls -4
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Duke Ellington – Warm Valley
Reader's opinions