Three D Lounge: 2023-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2023

  1. Mel Torme – Happy Together
  2. david Rose – the Stripper
  3. Johnny Hodges / Lalo Shifrin – Dreary Days
  4. Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 Miles Ago
  5. Esquivel – The Breeze and I
  6. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  7. Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls 4
  8. Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
  9. Les Paul – Golden Earrings
  10. Dave Brubeck – Poinciana
  11. Herbie Mann – Coming Home Baby
  12. Spade Cooley – Swingin’ the Devil’s Dream
  13. Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
  14. The Ventures – She’s Not There
  15. David Rose – the Stripper
  16. Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Parking Lot Blues
