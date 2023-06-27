Three D Lounge: 2023-06-27

- Mel Torme – Happy Together
- david Rose – the Stripper
- Johnny Hodges / Lalo Shifrin – Dreary Days
- Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – 3000 Miles Ago
- Esquivel – The Breeze and I
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- Roger Webb – Au Pair Girls 4
- Charlie Byrd / Stan Getz – Samba Triste
- Les Paul – Golden Earrings
- Dave Brubeck – Poinciana
- Herbie Mann – Coming Home Baby
- Spade Cooley – Swingin’ the Devil’s Dream
- Homer And Jethro – If Dreams Come True
- The Ventures – She’s Not There
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Milt Jackson and the Monty Alexander Trio – Parking Lot Blues
Reader's opinions