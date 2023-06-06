Three D Lounge: 2023-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2023

  1. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  4. Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – Tres Palabras
  5. Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
  6. Sarah Vaughan / Clifford Brown – September Song
  7. Roger Webb – APG 4
  8. Vince Jones – Stop This World
  9. Dave Brubeck Quartet – Fujiyama
  10. Beverley Sands / Larry Golder – I Thought About You
  11. Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – I Thought About You
  12. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  13. Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
  14. johnny Hodges / Lalo Shifrin – Dreary Days
  15. The Barflyz – Come Along For Ride
  16. David Rose – the Stripper
  17. Herb Ellis / Ray Brown – Soft Shoe
  18. Jimmy Smith – The Cat
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-06-06

Previous post

Morning Ts: 2023-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist