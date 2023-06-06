Three D Lounge: 2023-06-06

- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – Tres Palabras
- Erroll Garner – I Cover The Waterfront
- Sarah Vaughan / Clifford Brown – September Song
- Roger Webb – APG 4
- Vince Jones – Stop This World
- Dave Brubeck Quartet – Fujiyama
- Beverley Sands / Larry Golder – I Thought About You
- Kenny Burrell / Coleman Hawkins – I Thought About You
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- Jackie Paris – Everybody Needs Love
- johnny Hodges / Lalo Shifrin – Dreary Days
- The Barflyz – Come Along For Ride
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Herb Ellis / Ray Brown – Soft Shoe
- Jimmy Smith – The Cat
Reader's opinions