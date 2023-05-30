Three D Lounge: 2023-05-30
Written by Playlist Robot on May 30, 2023
- Jackie Paris – Cherry
- david Rose – the Stripper
- Cannonball adderley – Jeanine
- Pepe Jaramillo – Nicola
- Bud Shank – Michelle
- Dave Brubeck – Audrey
- Ramsey Lewis – Julia
- Oscar Peterson trio – Georgia On My Mind
- Jonah Jones Quartet – Tammy
- Dudley Moore – Waltz For Susie
- Dudley moore – Song For Suzy
- Linda Ronstadt – Alison
- Erroll Garner – Laura
- Richard Galliano – Lili
- Django Reinhardt – Daphne
- GT Stringer – Erika
- Nat King Cole – Sweet Lorraine