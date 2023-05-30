Three D Lounge: 2023-05-30

  1. Jackie Paris – Cherry
  2. david Rose – the Stripper
  3. Cannonball adderley – Jeanine
  4. Pepe Jaramillo – Nicola
  5. Bud Shank – Michelle
  6. Dave Brubeck – Audrey
  7. Ramsey Lewis – Julia
  8. Oscar Peterson trio – Georgia On My Mind
  9. Jonah Jones Quartet – Tammy
  10. Dudley Moore – Waltz For Susie
  11. Dudley moore – Song For Suzy
  12. Linda Ronstadt – Alison
  13. Erroll Garner – Laura
  14. Richard Galliano – Lili
  15. Django Reinhardt – Daphne
  16. GT Stringer – Erika
  18. Nat King Cole – Sweet Lorraine
