Three D Lounge: 2023-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2023

  1. Oscar Peterson Trio – Happy Go Lucky ( aka Night Train )
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Holly Cole – i’m Only Sleeping
  4. N.J.Q. Native Jazz Quartet – Second Line
  5. Stan Getz plays Bacharach – Trains and Boats and Planes
  6. Buddy Rich – Latin Silk
  7. Django Reinhardt – Heavy Artillery
  8. Bruce Hancock Quartet – Gregory Is Here
  9. Wendy Moten – When Did You Leave Heaven
  10. Dudley Moore – Waltz For Susie
  11. Hank Mobley – Remember
  12. Nat King Cole – Stop the red ligh’ts on
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Julie London – Easy Street
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Morning Ts: 2023-05-23

Current track

Title

Artist