Three D Lounge: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. The Inkspots – If I Didn’t care
  2. david Rose – the stripper
  3. Hank Mobley – Dig Dis
  4. modern Jazz Quartet – Natural Affection
  5. Sarah Vaughan – Easy Street
  6. Thelonious Monk – Criss Cross
  7. Thelonious monk – Solitude
  8. Carmen McRae – Man That Was Dream ( Monks Dream )
  9. Charles Mingus – West Coast Ghost
  10. Wes Montgomery – Ghost Of A chance
  11. Royal Garden Jazz Band – there’ll be some changes made
  12. Wes Montgomery – I’m just a lucky so and so
  13. David Rose – the Stripper
  14. Mose Allison – how does it feel to be good looking
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2023-05-16

Previous post

Morning Ts: 2023-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist