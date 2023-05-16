Three D Lounge: 2023-05-16

- The Inkspots – If I Didn’t care
- david Rose – the stripper
- Hank Mobley – Dig Dis
- modern Jazz Quartet – Natural Affection
- Sarah Vaughan – Easy Street
- Thelonious Monk – Criss Cross
- Thelonious monk – Solitude
- Carmen McRae – Man That Was Dream ( Monks Dream )
- Charles Mingus – West Coast Ghost
- Wes Montgomery – Ghost Of A chance
- Royal Garden Jazz Band – there’ll be some changes made
- Wes Montgomery – I’m just a lucky so and so
- Mose Allison – how does it feel to be good looking
