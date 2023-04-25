Three D Lounge: 2023-04-25
Written by Playlist Robot on April 25, 2023
- George gershwin – Prelude No 2
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Oscar Peterson trio – hymn To freedom
- Gene Harris Trio + Stanley turrentine – battle hymn of the republic
- Jimmy Smith Trio – when Johnny comes marching home
- Jackie Paris – everybody needs Love
- Sir Les Patterson – Tuna Town
- Stanley Turrentine – what the world needs now
- Duke Ellington – Flirtibird
- Brubeck / Mulligan – Recuerdo ( rememberance )
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Esquivel – Torna A Sorrento