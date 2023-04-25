Three D Lounge: 2023-04-25

  1. George gershwin – Prelude No 2
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Oscar Peterson trio – hymn To freedom
  4. Gene Harris Trio + Stanley turrentine – battle hymn of the republic
  5. Jimmy Smith Trio – when Johnny comes marching home
  6. Jackie Paris – everybody needs Love
  7. Sir Les Patterson – Tuna Town
  8. Stanley Turrentine – what the world needs now
  9. Duke Ellington – Flirtibird
  10. Brubeck / Mulligan – Recuerdo ( rememberance )
  11. David Rose – the Stripper
  12. Esquivel – Torna A Sorrento
