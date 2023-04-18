Three D Lounge: 2023-04-18
Written by Playlist Robot on April 18, 2023
- Brother Jack McDuff / George Benson – Rock Candy
- david Rose – the Stripper
- Gerry Mulligan – Prelude In E Minor
- Tito Puente – swinging sheperds blues ( goes latin )
- Richard Galliano – Luz Negra
- Duke Ellington – Flirtibird
- Dave Brubeck – Fujiyama
- Alison Ruble – Skylark
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Why Are You So Blue
- Gene Harris Trio plus Stanley Turrentine – Uptown Sop
- David Rose – the Stripper
- Duke Ellington ( featuring Ray Nance ) – Daydream