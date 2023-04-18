Three D Lounge: 2023-04-18

  1. Brother Jack McDuff / George Benson – Rock Candy
  2. david Rose – the Stripper
  3. Gerry Mulligan – Prelude In E Minor
  4. Tito Puente – swinging sheperds blues ( goes latin )
  5. Richard Galliano – Luz Negra
  6. Duke Ellington – Flirtibird
  7. Dave Brubeck – Fujiyama
  8. Alison Ruble – Skylark
  9. Modern Jazz Quartet – Why Are You So Blue
  10. Gene Harris Trio plus Stanley Turrentine – Uptown Sop
  12. Duke Ellington ( featuring Ray Nance ) – Daydream
