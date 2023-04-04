Three D Lounge: 2023-04-04

April 4, 2023

  1. Fred Astaire – Putting On The Ritz
  2. David Rose – the Stripper
  3. Chet Atkins / Mark Knopfler – there’ll be some changes made
  4. Buddy Merrill – Temptation
  5. Dana Gillespie – Nosey Joe
  6. Dave Brubeck – Toki’s Theme
  7. Tony Mottola – Lush and Lovely
  8. Golonka – Doubting Thomas
  9. Bill Evans – Funkallero
  10. Esquivel – Chant To The night
  11. Xavier Cugat – Misirlou
  12. James Danderfer Trio – Lies and Kisses
  13. Ben Webster – How Deep Is The Ocean
  14. Charlie Parker – How Deep Is The Ocean
  15. Robbie Fulks – Fuck This Town
  16. Davuid Rose – the Stripper
  17. Brubeck / Mulligan – Recuerdo
