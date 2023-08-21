Three D Blend: 2023-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2023

  1. Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
  2. Twine – Sleeping Dogs – Spine
  3. Died Pretty – Blue Sky Day
  4. Blackpenny – Dont Tell People your Dreams
  5. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  6. Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
  7. Les Goolies – Jackie’s Caravan
  8. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  9. The BandSHe – Periodic Table
  10. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  11. Spikes – River of Love
  12. Sleaford Mods – Tarantula Deadly Cargo
  13. Sneaks – PBNJ
  14. SVVLO – Routes
  15. Mono Kiosko – Acid Test
  16. Muluu Baqqalaa – Naaf Hintane Dubbin
  17. Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Display
  18. jEREMY wHISKY – Tjukurpa Irititja
  19. The SOngs of Tom Smith – People are Shadows
  20. Bevis Frond – The Miz Maze
  21. Pere Ubu – Satan’s Hamster
  22. Big Town – 2057
