Three D Blend: 2023-08-21

- Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs – Spine
- Died Pretty – Blue Sky Day
- Blackpenny – Dont Tell People your Dreams
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
- Les Goolies – Jackie’s Caravan
- Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
- The BandSHe – Periodic Table
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Spikes – River of Love
- Sleaford Mods – Tarantula Deadly Cargo
- Sneaks – PBNJ
- SVVLO – Routes
- Mono Kiosko – Acid Test
- Muluu Baqqalaa – Naaf Hintane Dubbin
- Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Display
- jEREMY wHISKY – Tjukurpa Irititja
- The SOngs of Tom Smith – People are Shadows
- Bevis Frond – The Miz Maze
- Pere Ubu – Satan’s Hamster
- Big Town – 2057
Reader's opinions