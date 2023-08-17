Three D Blend: 2023-08-17

- Frenzal Rhomb – Punch in the face
- Slipknot – Spit It Out
- Bodyjar – Fairytales
- Frenzal Rhomb – I Miss My Lung
- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- Pixies – Gouge Away
- Black Midi – bmbmbm
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
- Ecdysis – Disciple
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
- Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- Descendents – I Like Food
- Moon Duo – Animal
- Turnstile – Heavy Hand
- CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
- R.M.F.C – Access
- Mini Skirt – Long Socks
- Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
- Bikini Kill – Double Dare Ya
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – How Can Anybody Be Sober These Days?
- All Them Witches – L’Hotel Serein
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Crushed
- LUCI – Be Your Doll
- Sleaford Mods – Pit 2 Pit
- Butthole Surfers – Dust Devil
- Perfect Actress – Leather
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Evil Love
- Primus – Tommy the Cat
- Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Enjoy a Paranoia
