Three D Blend: 2023-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2023

  1. Frenzal Rhomb – Punch in the face
  2. Slipknot – Spit It Out
  3. Bodyjar – Fairytales
  4. Frenzal Rhomb – I Miss My Lung
  5. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  6. Pixies – Gouge Away
  7. Black Midi – bmbmbm
  8. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
  9. Ecdysis – Disciple
  10. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  11. The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
  12. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
  13. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  14. Descendents – I Like Food
  15. Moon Duo – Animal
  16. Turnstile – Heavy Hand
  17. CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
  18. R.M.F.C – Access
  19. Mini Skirt – Long Socks
  20. Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
  21. Bikini Kill – Double Dare Ya
  22. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – How Can Anybody Be Sober These Days?
  23. All Them Witches – L’Hotel Serein
  24. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Crushed
  25. LUCI – Be Your Doll
  26. Sleaford Mods – Pit 2 Pit
  27. Butthole Surfers – Dust Devil
  28. Perfect Actress – Leather
  29. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Evil Love
  30. Primus – Tommy the Cat
  31. Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
  32. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Enjoy a Paranoia
