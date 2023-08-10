Three D Blend: 2023-08-10

Written by on August 10, 2023

  1. Turnstile – Generator
  2. The 745 – Full Force 45
  3. Mini Skirt – Pretty
  4. Propagandhi – Back to the Motor League
  5. Black Flag – My War
  6. Descendents – Suburban Home
  7. Alien Nosejob – Television Sets
  8. CIVIC – Fly Song
  9. Crocodylus – Person Suit
  10. R.M.F.C – Feeder
  11. Fontaines D.C. – Big
  12. Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the Better Land
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
  14. Stonefield – Dog Eat Dog
  15. Sleep – Marijuanaut’s Theme
  16. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Future Self
  17. Pseudo Mind Hive – Weeping Woman
  18. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Lord of Lightning
  19. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Cellophane
  20. Endless Valley – Oneiric
  21. Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
  22. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  23. Ponybite – CPR ROCK
  24. Michael Pearse – Blue Hour
  25. The Blue Angel Lounge – LSD and the Search For God
  26. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Whats In A Name?
  27. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Shirim
  28. MGMT – Congratulations
  29. All Them Witches – Tour Death Song
  30. Portishead – Mysterons
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2023-08-10

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-08-10

Current track

Title

Artist