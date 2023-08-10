Three D Blend: 2023-08-10

- Turnstile – Generator
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- Mini Skirt – Pretty
- Propagandhi – Back to the Motor League
- Black Flag – My War
- Descendents – Suburban Home
- Alien Nosejob – Television Sets
- CIVIC – Fly Song
- Crocodylus – Person Suit
- R.M.F.C – Feeder
- Fontaines D.C. – Big
- Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the Better Land
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
- Stonefield – Dog Eat Dog
- Sleep – Marijuanaut’s Theme
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Future Self
- Pseudo Mind Hive – Weeping Woman
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Lord of Lightning
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Cellophane
- Endless Valley – Oneiric
- Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- Ponybite – CPR ROCK
- Michael Pearse – Blue Hour
- The Blue Angel Lounge – LSD and the Search For God
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Whats In A Name?
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – Shirim
- MGMT – Congratulations
- All Them Witches – Tour Death Song
- Portishead – Mysterons
