Three D Blend: 2023-08-03

August 3, 2023

  1. The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
  2. MESSA – Leah
  3. Full Flower Moon Band – Meet Ya
  4. Pseudo Mind Hive – Instinct
  5. Pink Duke – Denialism
  6. Crocodylus – Home Invasion
  7. Dennis Cometti – WAXIT
  8. R.M.F.C – The Clue
  9. Michael Pearse – Keys to the Kingdom
  10. songs:ohia (Jason Molina) – Almost Was Good Enough
  11. Big Thief – Blue Lightning
  12. Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  13. Les Filles de Illighadad – Tihilele
  14. Mdou Moctar – Chimoumounim
  15. Etran d’lair – Imouwizla
  16. Tinariwen – Nannuflay
  17. All Them Witches – See You Next Fall
  18. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  19. The Devil and the Almighty Blues – Tired Old Dog
  20. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
  21. Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
  22. Pelvis – Citizens Arrest
  23. The Vains – Mother/Martyr
  24. Modest Mouse – Shit Luck
  25. Ty Segall – Harmonizer
  26. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head In The Sand
  27. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Fact 67
