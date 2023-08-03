Three D Blend: 2023-08-03

- The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
- MESSA – Leah
- Full Flower Moon Band – Meet Ya
- Pseudo Mind Hive – Instinct
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- Crocodylus – Home Invasion
- Dennis Cometti – WAXIT
- R.M.F.C – The Clue
- Michael Pearse – Keys to the Kingdom
- songs:ohia (Jason Molina) – Almost Was Good Enough
- Big Thief – Blue Lightning
- Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- Les Filles de Illighadad – Tihilele
- Mdou Moctar – Chimoumounim
- Etran d’lair – Imouwizla
- Tinariwen – Nannuflay
- All Them Witches – See You Next Fall
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- The Devil and the Almighty Blues – Tired Old Dog
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
- Pelvis – Citizens Arrest
- The Vains – Mother/Martyr
- Modest Mouse – Shit Luck
- Ty Segall – Harmonizer
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head In The Sand
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Fact 67
Reader's opinions