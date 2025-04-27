theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-27

April 27, 2025

  1. PORTRAITS of PAST – for want of
  2. UNION of URANUS – panacea
  3. ONE EYED GOD PROPHECY – fields of seperate realities
  4. [AHMED] – e-lail (the night) east
  5. TORTOISE / the EX – the lawn of the limp
  6. ELIZABETH PROPHET – mothra
  7. GASTR DEL SOL – at night and at night
  8. ENTLANG – airport
  9. the DEAD C – l.a. confidential
  10. CHRIS CORSANO / BILL ORCUTT – untitled
  11. JEFF PARKER EVA IVTET – late autumn
  12. OREN AMBARCHI – a final kiss on poisoned cheeks
