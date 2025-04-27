theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-27
Written by Playlist Robot on April 27, 2025
- PORTRAITS of PAST – for want of
- UNION of URANUS – panacea
- ONE EYED GOD PROPHECY – fields of seperate realities
- [AHMED] – e-lail (the night) east
- TORTOISE / the EX – the lawn of the limp
- ELIZABETH PROPHET – mothra
- GASTR DEL SOL – at night and at night
- ENTLANG – airport
- the DEAD C – l.a. confidential
- CHRIS CORSANO / BILL ORCUTT – untitled
- JEFF PARKER EVA IVTET – late autumn
- OREN AMBARCHI – a final kiss on poisoned cheeks