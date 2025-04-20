theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-20
Written by Playlist Robot on April 20, 2025
- Arab Strap – New Birds
- Coconuts – When She Smiles
- Belong – I Never Lose. Never Really
- Blues Control – Rest on Water
- Gas – Vier
- Basic Channel – Q1.2
- Demdike Stare – Haxan Dub
- Double Leopards – Sound Holes
- Psychic Paramount – E5
- Family Underground – Four in the Morning
- Double Leopards – A Hemisphere in Your Hair
- Jeff Burch – Untitled
- Les Rallizes Denudes – Enter the Mirror
- Sea of Tombs – Calico Wall
- Skeptics – Agitator