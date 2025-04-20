theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-20

Written by on April 20, 2025

  1. Arab Strap – New Birds
  2. Coconuts – When She Smiles
  3. Belong – I Never Lose. Never Really
  4. Blues Control – Rest on Water
  5. Gas – Vier
  6. Basic Channel – Q1.2
  7. Demdike Stare – Haxan Dub
  8. Double Leopards – Sound Holes
  9. Psychic Paramount – E5
  10. Family Underground – Four in the Morning
  11. Double Leopards – A Hemisphere in Your Hair
  12. Jeff Burch – Untitled
  13. Les Rallizes Denudes – Enter the Mirror
  14. Sea of Tombs – Calico Wall
  15. Skeptics – Agitator
