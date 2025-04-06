theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-06

- RORY SALTER – the morbs
- RIPPED SPIT and ANDY HECK BOYD – my gross person
- OF HABIT – viable device
- JON DALE / KYNAN LAWLOR – steaming the mangetout
- ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – grey angus on the perimeter
- REGLER – altar of flies
- TASTE – fireflies in the shrine
- AUX ASSEMBLY – battlesub galactica
- KING TUBBY / PRINCE JAMMY – violent decision dub
- NEW KINGDOM – terror mad visionary
- VOICE CRACK – without green
- TOL – survive
- HEAT SIGNATURE – e.c.t. (enhanced combat telepathy)
- RESIDENT PISSANT – incandescent ripping orgasm
- WERKBUND – von den schatten
- DARKSMITH – your bridges are already burned
- JP – second movement
- LOU REED – the blue mask
Reader's opinions