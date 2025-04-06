theeNoWShoW: 2025-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2025

  1. RORY SALTER – the morbs
  2. RIPPED SPIT and ANDY HECK BOYD – my gross person
  3. OF HABIT – viable device
  4. JON DALE / KYNAN LAWLOR – steaming the mangetout
  5. ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – grey angus on the perimeter
  6. REGLER – altar of flies
  7. TASTE – fireflies in the shrine
  8. AUX ASSEMBLY – battlesub galactica
  9. KING TUBBY / PRINCE JAMMY – violent decision dub
  10. NEW KINGDOM – terror mad visionary
  11. VOICE CRACK – without green
  12. TOL – survive
  13. HEAT SIGNATURE – e.c.t. (enhanced combat telepathy)
  14. RESIDENT PISSANT – incandescent ripping orgasm
  15. WERKBUND – von den schatten
  16. DARKSMITH – your bridges are already burned
  17. JP – second movement
  18. LOU REED – the blue mask
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-04-06

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2025-04-05

Current track

Title

Artist