theeNoWShoW: 2025-03-16

Written by on March 16, 2025

  1. BARDO POND – limerick
  2. LOOP – be here now
  3. KING BLOOD – soft talkers
  4. CHRIS SMITH – crossing
  5. BONNIE MERCER – loss
  6. MARCO FUSINATO – knife
  7. the SHAGGS – sweet maria
  8. the YIPS – 1000% fox
  9. ROYAL TRUX – red tiger
  10. SUNSHINE SUPER SCUM – two reactions
  11. the SCREAMIN’ MEE-MEES – pull my finger
  12. the FUCKIN’ FLYING A-HEADS – swiss cheese back
  13. FRANCIS HAROLD & the HOLOGRAMS – retreat
  14. CCR HEADCLEANER – coccoon
  15. PUFFY AREOLAS – rock’n’roll express
  16. MASAMI KAWAGUCHI / KIM SALMON – two and a half thousand blues licks in f#minor
  17. FRAUDBAND – sometimes…somethings pass
  18. PAUL KIDNEY EXPERIENCE – baryon
  19. EARTH – teeth of lions rule the divine
