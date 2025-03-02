theeNoWShoW: 2025-03-02
Written by Playlist Robot on March 2, 2025
- the JOHN COLTRANE QUARTET – africa
- LOVELY MIDGET – still rain
- SEEN THROUGH – lighthouse on a lean
- LAST LIGHT – hills turn black
- SWAN DISTRICTS – …
- PURE – lying mirror
- K. MELVIN PERFORMS – no more driver call me x3 many thousands dye (for sc)
- POSSET – success?
- POSSET – deceiver
- POSSET – moral crusade
- ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – swallow up
- LEITMOTIV LIMBO – natural rhythms
- MOSQUITOES – outlines
- WATER DAMAGE – reel 25
- TONY CONRAD with FAUST – the side of the machine