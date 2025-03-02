theeNoWShoW: 2025-03-02

Written by on March 2, 2025

  1. the JOHN COLTRANE QUARTET – africa
  2. LOVELY MIDGET – still rain
  3. SEEN THROUGH – lighthouse on a lean
  4. LAST LIGHT – hills turn black
  5. SWAN DISTRICTS – …
  6. PURE – lying mirror
  7. K. MELVIN PERFORMS – no more driver call me x3 many thousands dye (for sc)
  8. POSSET – success?
  9. POSSET – deceiver
  10. POSSET – moral crusade
  11. ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – swallow up
  12. LEITMOTIV LIMBO – natural rhythms
  13. MOSQUITOES – outlines
  14. WATER DAMAGE – reel 25
  15. TONY CONRAD with FAUST – the side of the machine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2025-03-02

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-01

Current track

Title

Artist