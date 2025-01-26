theeNoWShoW: 2025-01-26
Written by Playlist Robot on January 26, 2025
- LK (CREATIVE VICTORIA) – state solution
- JOE POTTS / JOHN WIESE – man from xerox
- SURVIVAL RESEARCH LABORATORIES – standard pre-show soundtrack (exceprt)
- DISTURBIO – topos
- PAOLO TOFANI – tung tze mao
- BILL ORCUTT GUITAR QUARTET – only at dusk
- ROY MONTGOMERY – jaguar meets snake
- LOVELY MIDGET – shining with the wrong kind of light
- PERPETS – wind over water 2
- EMILY ROBB – live at jerry’s
- BIRCHVILLE CAT MOTEL – beautiful speck triangle