theeNoWShoW: 2025-01-26

Written by on January 26, 2025

  1. LK (CREATIVE VICTORIA) – state solution
  2. JOE POTTS / JOHN WIESE – man from xerox
  3. SURVIVAL RESEARCH LABORATORIES – standard pre-show soundtrack (exceprt)
  4. DISTURBIO – topos
  5. PAOLO TOFANI – tung tze mao
  6. BILL ORCUTT GUITAR QUARTET – only at dusk
  7. ROY MONTGOMERY – jaguar meets snake
  8. LOVELY MIDGET – shining with the wrong kind of light
  9. PERPETS – wind over water 2
  10. EMILY ROBB – live at jerry’s
  11. BIRCHVILLE CAT MOTEL – beautiful speck triangle
