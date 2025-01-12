theeNoWShoW: 2025-01-12

January 12, 2025

  1. the SPACE LADY – from the womb to the tomb
  2. ANDY BURNS – like a demon passing through my room
  3. BASTY H – some great beast
  4. UN DRAME MUSICAL INSTANTANE – gaza
  5. RENALDO & the LOAF – honest joe’s indian gets the goat on the way to the cowboy’s conga
  6. HOME for the DEF – policy of truth
  7. GASTR DEL SOL – the seasons reverse (live)
  8. BAT COUNTRY – jim oblivious pt2
  9. the COAL – rubble
  10. JON DALE / DEL LUMANTA – –
  11. STEVE NORTON / THALIA ZEDEK – –
  12. CHRIS BROKAW / MARK CHARLES MORGAN – –
  13. DIRAR KALASH – wily dancing with twenty one passing winds
  14. POWERS – second powers first . second powers second . second powers third . second powers fourth .
