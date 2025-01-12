theeNoWShoW: 2025-01-12

- the SPACE LADY – from the womb to the tomb
- ANDY BURNS – like a demon passing through my room
- BASTY H – some great beast
- UN DRAME MUSICAL INSTANTANE – gaza
- RENALDO & the LOAF – honest joe’s indian gets the goat on the way to the cowboy’s conga
- HOME for the DEF – policy of truth
- GASTR DEL SOL – the seasons reverse (live)
- BAT COUNTRY – jim oblivious pt2
- the COAL – rubble
- JON DALE / DEL LUMANTA – –
- STEVE NORTON / THALIA ZEDEK – –
- CHRIS BROKAW / MARK CHARLES MORGAN – –
- DIRAR KALASH – wily dancing with twenty one passing winds
- POWERS – second powers first . second powers second . second powers third . second powers fourth .
