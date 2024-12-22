theeNoWShoW: 2024-12-22

- the SPACE LADY – fly like an eagle
- STEVE LACY / BRION GYSIN – junk is no good baby
- the RESIDENTS – i left my heart in san francisco
- FRED FRITH – a spit in the ocean
- MX-80 SOUND – o type
- CHROME – meet you in the subway
- SCHKEUDITZER KREUZ – choke
- DECIDE TODAY – revolutionary reason (worldwide intifada)
- PIMMON – on the other hand this carbon fire is (flammable
- RITES WILD – rites wild theme
- MEGAN ALICE CLUNE – cut space
- BONNIE MERCER – bad astrology
- AMBROSE CHAPEL – undead
- MACHINES of INDETERMINATE ORIGIN – fatigue
- JAMES RUSHFORD / JOE TALIA – harker
- AMBY DOWNS – southern sahul (union song)
- BUM CREEK – bollywood
- DICK SLESSIG COMBO – wichita lineman
