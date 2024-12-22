theeNoWShoW: 2024-12-22

  1. the SPACE LADY – fly like an eagle
  2. STEVE LACY / BRION GYSIN – junk is no good baby
  3. the RESIDENTS – i left my heart in san francisco
  4. FRED FRITH – a spit in the ocean
  5. MX-80 SOUND – o type
  6. CHROME – meet you in the subway
  7. SCHKEUDITZER KREUZ – choke
  8. DECIDE TODAY – revolutionary reason (worldwide intifada)
  9. PIMMON – on the other hand this carbon fire is (flammable
  10. RITES WILD – rites wild theme
  11. MEGAN ALICE CLUNE – cut space
  12. BONNIE MERCER – bad astrology
  13. AMBROSE CHAPEL – undead
  14. MACHINES of INDETERMINATE ORIGIN – fatigue
  15. JAMES RUSHFORD / JOE TALIA – harker
  16. AMBY DOWNS – southern sahul (union song)
  17. BUM CREEK – bollywood
  18. DICK SLESSIG COMBO – wichita lineman
