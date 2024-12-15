theeNoWShoW: 2024-12-15
Written by Playlist Robot on December 15, 2024
- NINA GARCIA – bye bye bird
- EMILY ROBB – roatation free (a)
- LITTLE BLACK EGG – buzzard’s bed
- ANTHONY GUERRA – cold victory / spider / morning yellow eyes
- DEAN ROBERTS – you and the devil blues
- CHRIS SMITH – crossing
- LK (CREATIVE VICTORIA) – life’s aim
- CHESTER SCHULTZ – 4
- VENOM – live at city gardens
- BAT COUNTRY – 11.1 jam suite pt 3
- TORTOISE – gamera
- the SEA & CAKE – lost in autumn
- PAPA M – turn turn turn