theeNoWShoW: 2024-12-15

  1. NINA GARCIA – bye bye bird
  2. EMILY ROBB – roatation free (a)
  3. LITTLE BLACK EGG – buzzard’s bed
  4. ANTHONY GUERRA – cold victory / spider / morning yellow eyes
  5. DEAN ROBERTS – you and the devil blues
  6. CHRIS SMITH – crossing
  7. LK (CREATIVE VICTORIA) – life’s aim
  8. CHESTER SCHULTZ – 4
  9. VENOM – live at city gardens
  10. BAT COUNTRY – 11.1 jam suite pt 3
  11. TORTOISE – gamera
  12. the SEA & CAKE – lost in autumn
  13. PAPA M – turn turn turn
