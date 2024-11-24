theeNoWShoW: 2024-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2024

  1. CLAMOR – anton
  2. ELIZABETH PROPHET – mothra
  3. the SILVERMINE TAPES – song of a thousand names
  4. MARK ANDERSON / ANTHONY GUERRA – bleached valley seizure
  5. JON DALE / KYNAN LAWLOR – kiss the courgette
  6. SCOTT O’HARA – the long winter
  7. TKB – nodding wasp 1
  8. DAWDLE – bronco titan
  9. RAT FILTH – b2
  10. the SILVERMINE TAPES – song of a thousand names
  11. THROBBING GRISTLE – still walking
  12. TARP – part
  13. WHITE COLUMNS – i) indigo swan / ii) all familiar things that were once strange / iii) lonely will recognise you
  14. PAN SONIC – kumamoto osterit
  15. the SILVERMINE TAPES – song of a thousand names
