theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-29

- COSMIC DRAG – heavy rain
- MATT WARREN – eltar
- the TROUBLED TIMES – cellophane
- HASH JAR TEMPO – untitled
- SONIC YOUTH – anagrama
- GLENN BRANCA – second movement
- ARNOLD DREYBLATT / the ORCHESTRA of EXCITED STRINGS – flight path
- ALEX CARPENTER – high
- JON ROSE – first tendency
- SUN RA – there are other worlds (they have not told you of)
- WEX DABBLER – fractious amplexus
- PHLEGM – merrylands dandruff foundation
- BUTTHOLE SURFERS – something (live)
- ELLIOT SHARP / CARBON – highrise
- HONEY RIDE ME A GOAT – varicose jibs
- JOHN ZORN – climax
- HIGH RISE – disallow
Reader's opinions