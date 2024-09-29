theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-29

Written by on September 29, 2024

  1. COSMIC DRAG – heavy rain
  2. MATT WARREN – eltar
  3. the TROUBLED TIMES – cellophane
  4. HASH JAR TEMPO – untitled
  5. SONIC YOUTH – anagrama
  6. GLENN BRANCA – second movement
  7. ARNOLD DREYBLATT / the ORCHESTRA of EXCITED STRINGS – flight path
  8. ALEX CARPENTER – high
  9. JON ROSE – first tendency
  10. SUN RA – there are other worlds (they have not told you of)
  11. WEX DABBLER – fractious amplexus
  12. PHLEGM – merrylands dandruff foundation
  13. BUTTHOLE SURFERS – something (live)
  14. ELLIOT SHARP / CARBON – highrise
  15. HONEY RIDE ME A GOAT – varicose jibs
  16. JOHN ZORN – climax
  17. HIGH RISE – disallow
