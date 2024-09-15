theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-15

September 15, 2024

  1. GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – lucy in her pink jacket (studio version)
  2. THIS KIND of PUNISHMENT – from the diary of hermann doubt
  3. PUMICE – bold/old
  4. POLLUTION OPERA – cri me a river
  5. CLARA HOPE – harmony for the drowning man
  6. REGIONAL CURSE – queer scum
  7. KRISTIAN GIANNONE – amber landscape
  8. JON DALE – –
  9. JON ROSE – second tendency : the monolith recorded
  10. the ONOS – the lodger
  11. DANNY McCARTHY – music for an electric hurling stick
  12. ERNIE ALTHOFF – kerosene replaced by gas
  13. the PETER BROTZMANN QUARTET – tell a green man
  14. EVAN PARKER / JOHN WIESE – the jist
  15. DEREK BAILEY / ANDREA CENTAZZO – jim never seems to send me pretty flowers
  16. the RESIDENTS – infant tango
