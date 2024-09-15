theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-15

- GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – lucy in her pink jacket (studio version)
- THIS KIND of PUNISHMENT – from the diary of hermann doubt
- PUMICE – bold/old
- POLLUTION OPERA – cri me a river
- CLARA HOPE – harmony for the drowning man
- REGIONAL CURSE – queer scum
- KRISTIAN GIANNONE – amber landscape
- JON DALE – –
- JON ROSE – second tendency : the monolith recorded
- the ONOS – the lodger
- DANNY McCARTHY – music for an electric hurling stick
- ERNIE ALTHOFF – kerosene replaced by gas
- the PETER BROTZMANN QUARTET – tell a green man
- EVAN PARKER / JOHN WIESE – the jist
- DEREK BAILEY / ANDREA CENTAZZO – jim never seems to send me pretty flowers
- the RESIDENTS – infant tango
