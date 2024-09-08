theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-08

Written by on September 8, 2024

  1. MORPHETT VALE JAZZ – crime
  2. STAR/TIME – he who carries death in his pouch
  3. PAUL KIDNEY EXPERIENCE – insects will eat them
  4. x3 LODGE – bloody country
  5. SISTA NOTORIOUS – black prince
  6. COCK SAFARI – an icy edit
  7. CHESTER SCHULTZ – hulks
  8. the ONOS – (war id over)
  9. JOHN CARSON & CONOR KELLY – evening echoes
  10. ROGER DOYLE – tape piece one
  11. DESMOND LESLIE – esoteric sound poem
  12. BURNING LOVE JUMPSUIT – praise the eyes of satan
  13. FAUST – krautrock
  14. THIS HEAT – graphic/varispeed
  15. EXPERIMENTAL AUDIO RESEARCH – guitar feedback manipulation
  16. AMM – generative theme v
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-09-08

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-07

Current track

Title

Artist