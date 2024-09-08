theeNoWShoW: 2024-09-08

- MORPHETT VALE JAZZ – crime
- STAR/TIME – he who carries death in his pouch
- PAUL KIDNEY EXPERIENCE – insects will eat them
- x3 LODGE – bloody country
- SISTA NOTORIOUS – black prince
- COCK SAFARI – an icy edit
- CHESTER SCHULTZ – hulks
- the ONOS – (war id over)
- JOHN CARSON & CONOR KELLY – evening echoes
- ROGER DOYLE – tape piece one
- DESMOND LESLIE – esoteric sound poem
- BURNING LOVE JUMPSUIT – praise the eyes of satan
- FAUST – krautrock
- THIS HEAT – graphic/varispeed
- EXPERIMENTAL AUDIO RESEARCH – guitar feedback manipulation
- AMM – generative theme v
