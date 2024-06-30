theeNoWShoW: 2024-06-30

  1. the ORNETTE COLEMAN TRIO – faces & places
  2. PANOPTIQUE ELECTRICAL – for stillness
  3. FELT TRIP – asparagus soup
  4. ROSY PARLANE – #3
  5. BROWN / BUCK / MAYAS – blue plum bloom
  6. LANGHAM RESEARCH CENTRE – quasar melodics / the voices of time
  7. MARK GROVES – bath house amphitheatre
  8. MORDECAI – down in an alley
  9. WASNT WISNT – yedoma
  10. PURLING HISS – almost washed my hair
  11. PHLEGM – bodybag in the bubblehouse
  12. MU-MESONS – orgastic potency
  14. VOLVOX – lemon fritz
  15. CAPTAIN I & his I​-​KESTRA – visiting scotty in gaol
