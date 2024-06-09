theeNoWShoW: 2024-06-09
Written by Playlist Robot on June 9, 2024
- SMALL WORLD EXPERIENCE – security
- ABOVE GROUND POOL – bolger cupcake dynasty
- SOLIDS – megaton nebula
- AROB – cicadas birds + gtr
- EXILES FROM CLOWNTOWN – something…
- SOOTYB – they sent me into space
- DUMB & the UGLY – blue monk
- the LOST DOMAIN – drunken sailor
- CRENT – a.i.d.s.
- thee RIGHTEOUS YEAH – forget
- TEEN HATERS – it’s frightening being alive
- SUNSET TEMPLE – another (future blues) sunday
- SMEGMA – get away