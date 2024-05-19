theeNoWShoW: 2024-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2024

  1. ALBERT AYLER – i remeber april
  2. SUBARACHNOID SPACE – tigris
  3. ASTRAL BLESSING – rainy day
  4. EMILY ROBB – solo in a
  5. BEURRE – oh si, si
  6. GREYMOUTH – panel beater fm
  7. the DEAD C – live part 2
  8. ELECTRIC BILL ROBINSON – sydney & cleo
  9. ACE & DUCE – free form frenzy
  10. IO – uncontent earthworms of denver
  11. JEAN JACQUES BIRGE – une petite piece dand la poche
  12. SMEGMA – intro/first mutant baby
  13. RICHARD TEITELBAUM – solo for three pianos
