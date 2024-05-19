theeNoWShoW: 2024-05-19
Written by Playlist Robot on May 19, 2024
- ALBERT AYLER – i remeber april
- SUBARACHNOID SPACE – tigris
- ASTRAL BLESSING – rainy day
- EMILY ROBB – solo in a
- BEURRE – oh si, si
- GREYMOUTH – panel beater fm
- the DEAD C – live part 2
- ELECTRIC BILL ROBINSON – sydney & cleo
- ACE & DUCE – free form frenzy
- IO – uncontent earthworms of denver
- JEAN JACQUES BIRGE – une petite piece dand la poche
- SMEGMA – intro/first mutant baby
- RICHARD TEITELBAUM – solo for three pianos