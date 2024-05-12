theeNoWShoW: 2024-05-12

  1. RAPEMAN – just got paid
  2. DAVID YOW & SHELLAC – bodies
  3. CATH CARROLL & STEVE ALBINI – king creole
  4. SHELLAC – paco/steady as she goes/billiard player song
  5. RIAN MURPHY & WILL OLDHAM – fall again
  6. the RED KRAYOLA – rapspierre
  7. SILVER APPLES – i have known love
  8. SLINT – glenn
  9. GASTR DEL SOL – dictionary of handwriting
  10. GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – rockets fall on rocket falls
  11. SUNN o))) – frost
  12. OM – pilgrimage
  13. MONO – little boy (1945 – future)
  14. WHITEHOUSE – bird seed
