theeNoWShoW: 2024-05-12
Written by Playlist Robot on May 12, 2024
- RAPEMAN – just got paid
- DAVID YOW & SHELLAC – bodies
- CATH CARROLL & STEVE ALBINI – king creole
- SHELLAC – paco/steady as she goes/billiard player song
- RIAN MURPHY & WILL OLDHAM – fall again
- the RED KRAYOLA – rapspierre
- SILVER APPLES – i have known love
- SLINT – glenn
- GASTR DEL SOL – dictionary of handwriting
- GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – rockets fall on rocket falls
- SUNN o))) – frost
- OM – pilgrimage
- MONO – little boy (1945 – future)
- WHITEHOUSE – bird seed