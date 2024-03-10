theeNoWShoW: 2024-03-10

  1. GRAHAM LEE – a day out
  2. OREN AMBARCHI/JOHANN BERTHLING/ANDREAS WIRLIIN – tre
  3. LEITMOTIV LIMBO – birds & beasts
  4. the SILVERMINE TAPES – la vida de la noche
  5. JIM WHITE – names make the name
  6. BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – air
  7. KIM GORDON – the treehouse
  8. AL KARPENTER w TRIPLE NEGATIVE & DOMINIC COLES – poison sun
  9. CLARA HOPE – phoenix petrel
  10. BILL ORCUTT GUITAR QUARTET – out of the corner of the eye
  11. CANTENAC DAGAR – saique
  12. the LORD & DAVID PAJO – nazarite
  13. SUNN O))) & BORIS – her lips were wet with venom (satanoscillatemymetallicsonatas)
