theeNoWShoW: 2024-02-25

- ROYAL TRUX – zero dok
- the YIPS – 1000% fox
- CUTICLES – rabbit fur lined glove
- EMILY ROBB – rolling electric ball
- the DOUBLE – egyptian double
- HENRY FLYNT & NOVA BILLY – double spindizzy
- GILSON – le massacre du printemps
- ALAN BRAUFMAN – thankfulness
- STAR/TIME – struggling with monsters
- KEVIN TOMKINS – alive and well in vienna (past tense)
- LUC FERRARI – saliceburry cocktail (excerpt)
- HANS REICHEL – two small pieces announced by cigar box
- BARDO POND – war is over part 2
- the SILVERMINE TAPES – gossamer
- ELIZABETH PROPHET – todo es mistico
- EARTH – a plague of angels
Reader's opinions