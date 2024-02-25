theeNoWShoW: 2024-02-25

February 25, 2024

  1. ROYAL TRUX – zero dok
  2. the YIPS – 1000% fox
  3. CUTICLES – rabbit fur lined glove
  4. EMILY ROBB – rolling electric ball
  5. the DOUBLE – egyptian double
  6. HENRY FLYNT & NOVA BILLY – double spindizzy
  7. GILSON – le massacre du printemps
  8. ALAN BRAUFMAN – thankfulness
  9. STAR/TIME – struggling with monsters
  10. KEVIN TOMKINS – alive and well in vienna (past tense)
  11. LUC FERRARI – saliceburry cocktail (excerpt)
  12. HANS REICHEL – two small pieces announced by cigar box
  13. BARDO POND – war is over part 2
  14. the SILVERMINE TAPES – gossamer
  15. ELIZABETH PROPHET – todo es mistico
  16. EARTH – a plague of angels
