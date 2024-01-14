theeNoWShoW: 2024-01-14
Written by Playlist Robot on January 14, 2024
- BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – ajka
- PETER WRIGHT – magpie attack on the back road to albert town (la bonheur mix)
- WEX DABBLER – turn the dial
- HEAVENLY BODIES – universal resurrection
- the DRUNKEN BOAT – cries from the steppe
- PHILL NIBLOCK – guitar two, for four – the massed version
- MXLX – a big cheer went up, i had died
- BRIAN ENO/PHILL NIBLOCK – interview/a third trombone
- JOHN KANNENBURG – phil niblock’s ten auras (in four minutes)
- the RESIDENTS – hitler was a vegetarian