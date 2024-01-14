theeNoWShoW: 2024-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2024

  1. BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – ajka
  2. PETER WRIGHT – magpie attack on the back road to albert town (la bonheur mix)
  3. WEX DABBLER – turn the dial
  4. HEAVENLY BODIES – universal resurrection
  5. the DRUNKEN BOAT – cries from the steppe
  6. PHILL NIBLOCK – guitar two, for four – the massed version
  7. MXLX – a big cheer went up, i had died
  8. BRIAN ENO/PHILL NIBLOCK – interview/a third trombone
  9. JOHN KANNENBURG – phil niblock’s ten auras (in four minutes)
  10. the RESIDENTS – hitler was a vegetarian
Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2024-01-14

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-13

