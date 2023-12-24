theeNoWShoW: 2023-12-24

  1. PETER JEFFERIES – index
  2. ALASTAIR GALBRAITH – bellbird
  3. CHRIS SMITH – fake hand
  4. RAHDUNES – head of clouds
  5. THUJA – untitled
  6. STEVEN R SMITH – blood partridges
  7. PIP PROUD – albatross
  8. the AMERICAN ANALOG SET – two way diamond I
  9. TO ROCOCO ROT – he loves me
  10. GREY DATURAS – aurora australis
  11. BONNIE MERCER – i wish i might
  12. RD MAYSON – continuous view
  13. AYAKO SHINOZAKI – poem of rin
  14. ZEENA PARKINS – clinging hard to the earth with my toes
  15. WESLEY WILLIS – kris kringle was a car thief
  16. DANIEL JOHNSTON – rock around the christmas tree
  17. AYAKO SHINOZAKI – poem of rin
  18. CLINIC – christmas
  19. WILLIAM S BURROUGHS – the junky’s christmas
  20. AYAKO SHINOZAKI – poem of rin
