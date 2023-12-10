theeNoWShoW: 2023-12-10

- HOME FOR the DEF – neon lights
- NEW WAVER – computer love
- FIBROTOWN – pocket calculator
- DEAD BOOMERS – birching
- ARUM LILIES – intrinsically perverse crystallum orbis
- RED WINE & SUGAR – benchmark
- the ONOS – (war id over)
- MALE SLUT – thoodblirsty thesbians
- SOUND of MERCY KILLING – if i had my druthers
- HARRY PUSSY – black ghost
- MENSTRUATION SISTERS – lemonia
- PRICK DECAY & THURSTON MOORE – teeth like logs
- AMM – later during a flaming riviera sunset
- MEV – symphony no. 107 – the bard – side two
