theeNoWShoW: 2023-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2023

  1. HOME FOR the DEF – neon lights
  2. NEW WAVER – computer love
  3. FIBROTOWN – pocket calculator
  4. DEAD BOOMERS – birching
  5. ARUM LILIES – intrinsically perverse crystallum orbis
  6. RED WINE & SUGAR – benchmark
  7. the ONOS – (war id over)
  8. MALE SLUT – thoodblirsty thesbians
  9. SOUND of MERCY KILLING – if i had my druthers
  10. HARRY PUSSY – black ghost
  11. MENSTRUATION SISTERS – lemonia
  12. PRICK DECAY & THURSTON MOORE – teeth like logs
  13. AMM – later during a flaming riviera sunset
  14. MEV – symphony no. 107 – the bard – side two
