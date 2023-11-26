theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-26

November 26, 2023

  1. CONTORTIONS – i can’t stand myself
  2. D.N.A. – lionel
  3. MARS – puerto rican ghost
  4. TEENAGE JESUS & the JERKS – i woke up dreaming
  5. 8 EYED SPY – lazy in love
  6. UT – tell it
  7. BUSH TETRAS – too many creeps
  8. LIZZY MERCIER DESCLOUX – wawa
  9. LIQUID LIQUID – optimo
  10. THEORETICAL GIRLS – contrary motion
  11. GLENN BRANCA – light field (in consonance)
  12. RHYS CHATHAM – drastic classicism
  13. SONIC YOUTH – where the red fern grows
  14. RED TRANSISTOR – not bite
  15. BORIS POLICEBAND – on the beat
  16. ALAN VEGA – bye bye bayou
  17. MARTIN REV – temptation
  18. SUICIDE – frankie teardrop
  19. SWANS – ligeti’s breath/hilflos kind (helpless child)
