theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-26

- CONTORTIONS – i can’t stand myself
- D.N.A. – lionel
- MARS – puerto rican ghost
- TEENAGE JESUS & the JERKS – i woke up dreaming
- 8 EYED SPY – lazy in love
- UT – tell it
- BUSH TETRAS – too many creeps
- LIZZY MERCIER DESCLOUX – wawa
- LIQUID LIQUID – optimo
- THEORETICAL GIRLS – contrary motion
- GLENN BRANCA – light field (in consonance)
- RHYS CHATHAM – drastic classicism
- SONIC YOUTH – where the red fern grows
- RED TRANSISTOR – not bite
- BORIS POLICEBAND – on the beat
- ALAN VEGA – bye bye bayou
- MARTIN REV – temptation
- SUICIDE – frankie teardrop
- SWANS – ligeti’s breath/hilflos kind (helpless child)
