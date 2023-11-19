theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-19

- MOUNT TROUT – laughing with the gods
- GLEN SCHENAU – phantom vibration
- GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – alamo rose
- SUZANNE LANGILLE & LOREN MAZZACANE CONNORS – tb blues
- JACK ROSE – sunflower river blues
- ALAN LICHT – rocket usa
- the ORNETTE COLEMAN QUARTET – w.r.u.
- SNAKEFINGER – trashing all the loves of history
- RENALDO & the LOAF – scottish shuffle
- SPLATTER TRIO – 6 things to a cycle, part 2: good good coffee
- SUBURBAN CRACKED COLLECTIVE – pineal dreams
- CHOP – jam 3
- CLARA HOPE – burnt
- FELT TIP – bird at sea
- PANOPTIQUE ELECTRICAL – delusion
- MOTH – kodak ghost poem
- LOU REED – metal machine music IV
Reader's opinions