theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-19

  1. MOUNT TROUT – laughing with the gods
  2. GLEN SCHENAU – phantom vibration
  3. GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – alamo rose
  4. SUZANNE LANGILLE & LOREN MAZZACANE CONNORS – tb blues
  5. JACK ROSE – sunflower river blues
  6. ALAN LICHT – rocket usa
  7. the ORNETTE COLEMAN QUARTET – w.r.u.
  8. SNAKEFINGER – trashing all the loves of history
  9. RENALDO & the LOAF – scottish shuffle
  10. SPLATTER TRIO – 6 things to a cycle, part 2: good good coffee
  11. SUBURBAN CRACKED COLLECTIVE – pineal dreams
  12. CHOP – jam 3
  13. CLARA HOPE – burnt
  14. FELT TIP – bird at sea
  15. PANOPTIQUE ELECTRICAL – delusion
  16. MOTH – kodak ghost poem
  17. LOU REED – metal machine music IV
