theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2023

  1. SUNN o))) – evil chuck
  2. LINGUA IGNOTA – butcher of the world
  3. OREN AMBARCHI – sagittarian domain side a
  4. CLARA HOPE – truck built from tree branches
  5. AMAMANITA AXAXAXANAX GLASS SEER – unpowerful
  6. EYES MORE SKULL THAN EYES – purgatory
  7. FLOWER-CORSANO DUO – the river that turned into a raging fire
  8. CHRIS CORSANO & BILL ORCUTT – –
  9. BILL ORCUTT – cold ground
  10. HELENE SAGE – frissons dans la cohlee
  11. FRANCISCO MEIRINO & JEROME NOETINGER – 04’49
  12. SMEGMA & MERZBOW – climactic gruesome costumes 1
  13. LOU REED – metal machine music II
