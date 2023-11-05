theeNoWShoW: 2023-11-05

- SUNN o))) – evil chuck
- LINGUA IGNOTA – butcher of the world
- OREN AMBARCHI – sagittarian domain side a
- CLARA HOPE – truck built from tree branches
- AMAMANITA AXAXAXANAX GLASS SEER – unpowerful
- EYES MORE SKULL THAN EYES – purgatory
- FLOWER-CORSANO DUO – the river that turned into a raging fire
- CHRIS CORSANO & BILL ORCUTT – –
- BILL ORCUTT – cold ground
- HELENE SAGE – frissons dans la cohlee
- FRANCISCO MEIRINO & JEROME NOETINGER – 04’49
- SMEGMA & MERZBOW – climactic gruesome costumes 1
- LOU REED – metal machine music II
Reader's opinions