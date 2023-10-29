theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2023

  1. ARCHIE SHEPP – rain forest/oleo
  2. CHADBOURNE/NYLSTOCH – reply to an audio postcard from alice (231021.04)
  3. MOUNT TROUT – everyone has done howling wolf wrong
  4. GRAHAM LEE – a day out
  5. GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – valhalla’s lost in space
  6. SFERIC EXPERIMENT – white rain
  7. ARMPIT – suns movement across darkening skies
  8. BARDO POND – before the moon
  9. thee SILVER MT. ZION MEMORIAL ORCHESTRA & TRA-LA-LA BAND – 13 blues for 13 moons
  10. THUJA – oaklandish
  11. LOU REED – metal machine music
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-29

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2023-10-28

Current track

Title

Artist