theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-29
Written by Playlist Robot on October 29, 2023
- ARCHIE SHEPP – rain forest/oleo
- CHADBOURNE/NYLSTOCH – reply to an audio postcard from alice (231021.04)
- MOUNT TROUT – everyone has done howling wolf wrong
- GRAHAM LEE – a day out
- GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – valhalla’s lost in space
- SFERIC EXPERIMENT – white rain
- ARMPIT – suns movement across darkening skies
- BARDO POND – before the moon
- thee SILVER MT. ZION MEMORIAL ORCHESTRA & TRA-LA-LA BAND – 13 blues for 13 moons
- THUJA – oaklandish
- LOU REED – metal machine music