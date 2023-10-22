theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2023

  1. EUGENE CHADBOURNE – the johnsons
  2. SHOCKABILLY – 19th nervous breakdown
  3. EUGENE CHADBOURNE & JIMMY CARL BLACK – space is the place
  4. SOW DISCORD – side a
  5. DAVID MERRITT & DAVID KILGOUR – 6th of the 6th 66
  6. DAVID MERRITT & ALASTAIR GALBRAITH – putty
  7. ALASTAIR GALBRAITH – thoar
  8. CHRIS HEAZELWOOD – international smoker
  9. BRUCE RUSSELL – against method
  10. SANDOZ LAB TECHNICIANS – adjusted
  11. GRAEME JEFFERIES – even as we sleep
  12. the PUDDLE – a440
  13. DEVA – homeward
  14. GARBAGE & the FLOWERS – born in the dear dark
  15. NIGEL BUNN – sea goose
  16. DEMARNIA LLOYD – maple
  17. RED KANGAROO – symphony
  18. L.A. COUNTY MORGUE – untitled VI
  19. IAN WADLEY – japanese tourists lost in brisbane
  20. HIGH RISE – sadame
