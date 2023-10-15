theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2023

  1. the GOD in HACKNEY – broken pets
  2. AUTISTIC DAUGHTERS – rehana’s theme
  3. BARK PSYCHOSIS – a street scene
  4. CUTICLES – gasp aghast
  5. HAMMERING the CRAMPS – black & blue
  6. MAD NANNA – untitled
  7. EUGENE CHADBOURNE – central park west
  8. TROUPE MAJIDI – essiniya
  9. WILLIAM S BURROUGHS – handkerchief masks/word falling photo falling
  10. ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – deep inky blacks in the nook
  11. JON DALE – –
  12. KRIS KULDKEPP – kullastumine noudmisel
  13. CANTENAC DAGAR – aferie
  14. the HOSPITALS – rich people
  15. EX-COCAINE – the tempest
  16. EVAN PARKER ELECTRO-ACOUSTIC ENSEMBLE – I
  17. MUSICA ELETTRONICA VIVA – the soundpool (untitled 1)
