theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-15

- the GOD in HACKNEY – broken pets
- AUTISTIC DAUGHTERS – rehana’s theme
- BARK PSYCHOSIS – a street scene
- CUTICLES – gasp aghast
- HAMMERING the CRAMPS – black & blue
- MAD NANNA – untitled
- EUGENE CHADBOURNE – central park west
- TROUPE MAJIDI – essiniya
- WILLIAM S BURROUGHS – handkerchief masks/word falling photo falling
- ABSURD COSMOS LATE NIGHT – deep inky blacks in the nook
- JON DALE – –
- KRIS KULDKEPP – kullastumine noudmisel
- CANTENAC DAGAR – aferie
- the HOSPITALS – rich people
- EX-COCAINE – the tempest
- EVAN PARKER ELECTRO-ACOUSTIC ENSEMBLE – I
- MUSICA ELETTRONICA VIVA – the soundpool (untitled 1)
Reader's opinions