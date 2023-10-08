theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-08

- EUGENE CHADBOURNE – australia medley a. you just can’t win b. sheik of scrubby creek
- GLANDS of ETERNAL SECRETION – a can of hash (all over the world tonight)
- PEOPLE SKILLS – the library is on fire
- EMILY ROBB – slowing singing bathing shaving
- EYE – electrical storn
- ROO SHOOTER – track one
- the LOUNGE LIZARDS – incident on south street
- JOHN ZORN – a shot in the dark
- DON CHERRY – brilliant action
- AD HOC – corpse two
- AMON DUUL – special track experience no. 19
- POPUL VUH – kha-white structures 1
- HARMONIA – ohrwurm
- EUGENE CHADBOURNE – richmond dobro massacre
Reader's opinions