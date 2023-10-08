theeNoWShoW: 2023-10-08

Written by on October 8, 2023

  1. EUGENE CHADBOURNE – australia medley a. you just can’t win b. sheik of scrubby creek
  2. GLANDS of ETERNAL SECRETION – a can of hash (all over the world tonight)
  3. PEOPLE SKILLS – the library is on fire
  4. EMILY ROBB – slowing singing bathing shaving
  5. EYE – electrical storn
  6. ROO SHOOTER – track one
  7. the LOUNGE LIZARDS – incident on south street
  8. JOHN ZORN – a shot in the dark
  9. DON CHERRY – brilliant action
  10. EYE – electrical storn
  11. AD HOC – corpse two
  12. AMON DUUL – special track experience no. 19
  13. POPUL VUH – kha-white structures 1
  14. HARMONIA – ohrwurm
  15. EUGENE CHADBOURNE – richmond dobro massacre
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Gospel Breakfast of Champions: 2023-10-08

Previous post

The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-07

Current track

Title

Artist