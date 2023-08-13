theeNoWShoW: 2023-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2023

  1. ROYAL TRUX – new bones
  2. ELK – black ra
  3. NUSIDM – run to the shops
  4. MAYO THOMPSON – oyster thins
  5. BODY HORROR – going to hell
  6. DASHIELL HEDAYAT – chrysler
  7. HI-GOD PEOPLE – cuneiform
  8. ASHTRAY NAVIGATIONS – put his head in the toilet
  9. CHRIS SMITH – fake hand
  10. RAHDUNES – meeting you is like sucking god’s dick
  11. MALAKAT – 4
  12. TRUE RADICAL MIRACLE – roaches part I
  13. ERASERHEAD – ot
  14. RALPH & ERNIE – ralph & ernie
  15. the ONOS – banned at metro
  16. PELT – empty bell ringing in the sky no. 2
  17. TIM MORTIMER – field 3
