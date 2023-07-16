theeNoWShoW: 2023-07-16
Written by Playlist Robot on July 16, 2023
- SLUB – cosmic stellar
- GUTTER JAZZ COLLECTIVE – honkey tonk girls
- LES GOOLIES – underwaterworld; i/prelude ii/the mariner’s lament iii/jet ski chase iv/is dry land beautiful? v/the postman vi/vishnashnitinterrinowtum
- STAR/TIME – safe word
- HONEY RIDE ME A GOAT – jipper flow
- OREN AMBARCHI & Z’EV – untitled
- STARS of the LID – austin texas mental hospital part two
- REGIONAL CURSE – queer scum
- EARTH – like gold and faceted