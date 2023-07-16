theeNoWShoW: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. SLUB – cosmic stellar
  2. GUTTER JAZZ COLLECTIVE – honkey tonk girls
  3. LES GOOLIES – underwaterworld; i​/​prelude ii​/​the mariner’s lament iii​/​jet ski chase iv​/​is dry land beautiful? v​/​the postman vi​/​vishnashnitinterrinowtum
  4. STAR/TIME – safe word
  5. HONEY RIDE ME A GOAT – jipper flow
  6. OREN AMBARCHI & Z’EV – untitled
  7. STARS of the LID – austin texas mental hospital part two
  8. REGIONAL CURSE – queer scum
  9. EARTH – like gold and faceted
